Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $1.20. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 22,994 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Smart Powerr to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

