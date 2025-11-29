Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $23.70 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $1,477,836,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $190.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

