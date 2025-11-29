Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $21.69 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.40% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,079,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,309,000 after buying an additional 660,081 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,143,000 after acquiring an additional 494,737 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 773,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 135,949 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 760,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 666,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.97. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

