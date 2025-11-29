Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.77 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 538.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,102 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.17% of Crown worth $20,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,300,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,902,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,046,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Crown by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,015,000 after purchasing an additional 242,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Crown Trading Down 0.1%

Crown stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

