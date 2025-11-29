Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,295,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 51.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total value of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $23,226,939. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.5%

FICO stock opened at $1,805.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,677.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,644.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,400.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

