Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $2.99. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 21,541 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 111,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
