SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SGS from a “strong sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Get SGS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGS

SGS Stock Up 2.1%

SGS Company Profile

SGSOY opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.