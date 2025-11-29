SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 167.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.1%

NGVC opened at $27.75 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $636.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Increases Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGVC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $54.00 target price on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

