SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,049 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 940.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 44.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 30.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $35.29 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 135.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $366.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Trupanion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,494.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,413,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,660.70. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $346,143.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,553.69. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,850 shares of company stock worth $3,566,556. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

