SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 359,102 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.95. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,113.42. The trade was a 76.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the sale, the director owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 40,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

