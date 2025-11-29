SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,436,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,177,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 617,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,584,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,711,359.03. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,817,447 shares of company stock worth $254,851,554. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $175.17 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $179.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

