SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Caleres, Inc. $CAL

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 24.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 135,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caleres presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Caleres Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). Caleres had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $658.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.