SG Americas Securities LLC Has $391,000 Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 126.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 69.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

