SG Americas Securities LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. $MNRO

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monro Muffler Brake were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 132.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 734.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 639,473 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $9,713,594.87. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,439,914 shares in the company, valued at $67,442,293.66. This represents a 16.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,278,132 shares of company stock valued at $20,815,969. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Monro Muffler Brake Stock Performance

Monro Muffler Brake stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Monro Muffler Brake had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $288.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Muffler Brake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is -167.16%.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

