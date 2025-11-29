SG Americas Securities LLC Has $324,000 Stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,297 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,398,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after buying an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 122,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,539,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.03, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.88. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.71.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.42%. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,400,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $77,748,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,289,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,470,483.28. The trade was a 45.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

