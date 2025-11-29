SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,344,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,788,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,912,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 122,218 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,608,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 44,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 674,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $562.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CODI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CODI

Compass Diversified Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.