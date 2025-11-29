SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Insider Activity

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $180,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,977.90. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total transaction of $132,376.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,607.04. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI opened at $148.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $128.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $175.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.46 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.