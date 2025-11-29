SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $167,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,454.95. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,389 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $566,606.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,353.95. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,453 shares of company stock worth $60,734,361. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

WRLD opened at $154.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.33. The company has a current ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 17.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $777.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.27. World Acceptance Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.99 and a 12-month high of $185.48.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.25). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business had revenue of $120.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

