Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $6.15. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 2,905 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEKEY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nomura Securities raised Seiko Epson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.71%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

