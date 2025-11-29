Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,856 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,997,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,773,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,008,000 after buying an additional 7,179,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,952,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 767,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SDY stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.33.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.