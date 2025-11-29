Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,856 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,997,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,773,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,008,000 after buying an additional 7,179,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,952,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 767,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4%
SDY stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.33.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
