Scotia Capital Inc. Has $18.82 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $72,706,000. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after buying an additional 110,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,532,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,430,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $181.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.75.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

