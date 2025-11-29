Scotia Capital Inc. Has $15.68 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 217.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,395,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,353,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

