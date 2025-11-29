Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.69 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,341 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,814,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

