Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

