Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

