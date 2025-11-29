Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 105,930 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,798 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 105,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 69,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,575,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,539,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE HDB opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

