Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,753 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $231,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,310.98. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 115,146 shares of company stock worth $14,012,141 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

