Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,468 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.35% of GE Vernova worth $510,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.3%

GE Vernova stock opened at $597.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

