Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 99,624 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.30% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $217,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,477,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $190.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

