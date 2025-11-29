Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,244 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.33% of Medtronic worth $368,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

