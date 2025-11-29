Schroder Investment Management Group Has $259.06 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.29% of HCA Healthcare worth $259,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $1,152,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,163 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $512.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $520.00.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.