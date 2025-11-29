Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 240,992 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,992 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of Progressive worth $287,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 1,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $228.63 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.74. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,558. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.52.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

