Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.85 and traded as low as GBX 9.30. Scancell shares last traded at GBX 9.55, with a volume of 2,537,865 shares.
Scancell Stock Up 0.5%
The company has a market capitalization of £99.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.85.
Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Scancell
About Scancell
Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage company leveraging two proprietary platforms, Immunobody® and Moditope®, to develop targeted off-the-shelf, patient-accessible active immunotherapies for a cancer-free future. The lead product iSCIB1+ is an Immunobody® DNA active immunotherapy that has demonstrated monotherapy activity in adjuvant melanoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scancell
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.