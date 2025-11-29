Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.85 and traded as low as GBX 9.30. Scancell shares last traded at GBX 9.55, with a volume of 2,537,865 shares.

Scancell Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £99.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.85.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Scancell

About Scancell

In other Scancell news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 3,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £283,500. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage company leveraging two proprietary platforms, Immunobody® and Moditope®, to develop targeted off-the-shelf, patient-accessible active immunotherapies for a cancer-free future. The lead product iSCIB1+ is an Immunobody® DNA active immunotherapy that has demonstrated monotherapy activity in adjuvant melanoma.

