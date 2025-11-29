Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Sandvik from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.
Shares of Sandvik stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. Sandvik has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Sandvik had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.
