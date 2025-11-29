Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Sandvik from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik

Sandvik Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Sandvik by 3,795.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sandvik by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sandvik by 13.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sandvik stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. Sandvik has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Sandvik had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

