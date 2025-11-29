SALT Trading Up 24.5% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $877.69 thousand and $184.42 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00009903 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00726299 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

