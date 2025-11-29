Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,081 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $35,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3,795.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 58,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,384,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.