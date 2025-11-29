Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,678 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $30,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average of $156.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $246.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Align Technology from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

