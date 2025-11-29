Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,904 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,904 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $40,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3%

CBRE Group stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.94. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.