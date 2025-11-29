Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $43.01 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $43,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Brookfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $47.35 on Friday. Brookfield Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

