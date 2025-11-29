Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $41.16 Million Position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qfin were worth $41,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Qfin during the second quarter worth $558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Qfin by 107.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qfin by 44.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 203,342 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Qfin by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qfin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qfin Price Performance

QFIN stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.39. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $731.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Qfin had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 35.09%. Research analysts expect that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QFIN. Weiss Ratings lowered Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Qfin Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

