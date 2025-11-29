Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.50 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,489 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $39,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 412.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of AEM opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

