Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $38.30 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $38,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 138.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $121.82.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

