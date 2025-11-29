Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.14 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. $ABEV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,580,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $35,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 836.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,954,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,987 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 538.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,242,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,133,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 177.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,326,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,425 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Ambev to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

