Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 259,898 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $41,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 641.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 116,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100,391 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $4,748,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,669,000 after buying an additional 65,719 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.89 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

