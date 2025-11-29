Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,738 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $33,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $228.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.33 and a one year high of $271.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

