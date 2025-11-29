Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 406,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,667,607.68. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,751,112.88. The trade was a 10.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,678. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBRK. Barclays boosted their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

