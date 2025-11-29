Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Financial Survey

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC N/A N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies 13.62% 9.95% 6.73%

Volatility and Risk

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC $24.16 billion 4.90 $3.22 billion N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $6.01 billion 3.91 $819.20 million $17.27 28.92

This table compares Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Teledyne Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Teledyne Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC 0 3 2 1 2.67 Teledyne Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Teledyne Technologies has a consensus price target of $606.29, indicating a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of integrated solutions for onsite power and propulsion under the mtu brand name. The New Markets segment develops, manufactures, and sells small modular reactor and new electrical power solutions. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. This segment also offers cooled and uncooled infrared or thermal products, including sensors, camera cores, and camera systems; high-resolution, low-dose X-ray sensors, high-power microwave, and high-energy X-ray subsystems; and instruments for the measurement of physical properties and maritime products; as well as develops and manufactures multi-spectrum electro-optic/infrared imaging systems and associated products, such as lasers, optics, and radars, CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive detectors), and unmanned air and ground systems. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring, control, and electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, general aviation batteries, and other components; and onboard avionics systems and ground-based applications, aircraft data and connectivity solutions, hardware systems, and software applications. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

