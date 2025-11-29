Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $4.66 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,450.15 or 0.03794312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 375,671 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 376,033.88509741. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,489.81831562 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $3,638,120.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

