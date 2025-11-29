Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 235,836 Shares of Embecta Corp. $EMBC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,836 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Embecta by 16.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Embecta by 2.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Embecta by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Embecta by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.66 million. Embecta had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. Embecta’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embecta in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Embecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

