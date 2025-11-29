Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,239 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 271,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,091.70. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $256,233.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $92,433.46. The trade was a 73.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,983 shares of company stock worth $1,852,433. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

View Our Latest Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.